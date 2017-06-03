Labbe claims Delaware victory in NASCAR Pinty's series' first local visit since 2013
The 24-year-old from Saint-Albert, Que., outlasted two of the bigger names in Canadian racing -- home track hero DJ Kennington and former IndyCar driver Alex Tagliani -- to capture the Choko/Fast Eddie 250 Saturday at Delaware Speedway. Labbe, seventh in the cross-country season standings last season, moved to the front on lap 213 and increased his edge to 10 car lengths with just 10 laps left.
