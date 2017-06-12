Kyle Larson outlasts Chase Elliott at...

Kyle Larson outlasts Chase Elliott at Michigan again

Larson took control on a restart with five laps remaining and held off Chase Elliott on Sunday for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.

Chicago, IL

