Kevin Harvick records first win of th...

Kevin Harvick records first win of the season with victory at Sonoma

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KLMS-AM Lincoln

Kevin Harvick cruised to an 8.036-second victory at Sonoma on Sunday for his win of the season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Martin Truex Jr. led the race for 25 laps, Harvik for 24. But Truex's No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLMS-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? 7 hr obama muslim 36
Stick a fork in Danica Jun 24 MrTinkertrain24 4
Driver's Future Jun 22 Cale 11 2
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? Jun 21 MrTinkertrain24 6
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Jun 20 MrTinkertrain24 4
Do you know Jesus Christ? Jun 19 JacquelineDeane55 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,906 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC