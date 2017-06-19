Kevin Harvick holds off Will Rodgers for Nascar K&N West Sonoma victory
The Bakersfield, California, native dominated the Carneros 200 at Sonoma Raceway. Harvick held off hard-charging Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender in Will Rodgers, while the rest of the field was more than nine seconds back.
