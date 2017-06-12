John Hunter Nemechek wins NASCAR Truc...

John Hunter Nemechek wins NASCAR Truck race at Gateway

Read more: Rome News

John Hunter Nemechek took the lead with four laps remaining and pulled away to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Chicago, IL

