Jimmie Johnson signs NASCAR extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020
Jimmie Johnson will continue rewriting motorsports history for the foreseeable future as the seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion agreed to an extension with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2018 season. In addition, longtime partner Lowe's Home Improvement extended its full-season, 38-race primary race sponsorship for the No.
