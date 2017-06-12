Jimmie Johnson signs NASCAR extension...

Jimmie Johnson signs NASCAR extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Jimmie Johnson will continue rewriting motorsports history for the foreseeable future as the seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion agreed to an extension with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2018 season. In addition, longtime partner Lowe's Home Improvement extended its full-season, 38-race primary race sponsorship for the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Thu OncePhartss 10
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Jun 14 FYI 3
Junior has already retired Jun 13 MrTinkertrain24 6
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Jun 6 MrTinkertrain24 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC