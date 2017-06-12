Irish Hills heroes: Every Mis Nascar Cup winner dating back to 1969
The Silver Fox won 105 career NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series races, and nine of them came at the Michigan International Speedway. His first win came in the Aug. 17, 1969 Yankee 600.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|9 hr
|FYI
|3
|Junior has already retired
|Tue
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 12
|FortyPhartsc
|6
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|NACAR has lost its mind
|Jun 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC