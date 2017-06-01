IndyCar, NASCAR team owner Roger Penske driving force behind Detroit recovery
From the Super Bowl to the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle, billionaire IndyCar and NASCAR team owner Roger Penske is helping Detroit recover from economic disaster. Penske was an investor in the new QLine.
