'I'm a f***ing person' NASCAR star SA...

'I'm a f***ing person' NASCAR star SAVAGES fans for booing he...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The 35-year-old superstar is the most successful open-wheel racing driver in women's history, holding the only female win in the Indy Japan 300 in 2008 and third place in the Indy 500 in 2009. After the race at Pocono Raceway, Pennsylvania where Danica finished 16th the driver was booed by fans for not signing autographs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? 9 hr MrTinkertrain24 2
Junior has already retired 9 hr MrTinkertrain24 6
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Mon FortyPhartsc 6
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Jun 6 MrTinkertrain24 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC