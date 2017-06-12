Hamlin edges Byron in thrilling Xfinity finish at Michigan

Denny Hamlin edges out William Byron at the checkered line, Saturday, June 17, 2017, to win the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich. Denny Hamlin edges out William Byron at the checkered line, Saturday, June 17, 2017, to win the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.