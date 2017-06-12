GMS Racing considering a move to the NASCAR Cup Series
Team owner Maury Gallagher told motorsport.com on Saturday the organization would like to make a decision in the next month. GMS campaigns three full-time Camping World Truck Series programs and two Xfinity Series teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Junior has already retired
|1 hr
|obama muslim
|17
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|5 hr
|obama muslim
|17
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|8 hr
|WellPhart
|12
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|NACAR has lost its mind
|Jun 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC