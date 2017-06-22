Ganassi team on top in IndyCar, NASCAR

Although IndyCar's Scott Dixon and NASCAR's Kyle Larson are having dramatically different seasons, statistically, the Chip Ganassi Racing drivers are both are on top of their series' standings. Ganassi team arrives at Road America on top in IndyCar and NASCAR Although IndyCar's Scott Dixon and NASCAR's Kyle Larson are having dramatically different seasons, statistically, the Chip Ganassi Racing drivers are both are on top of their series' standings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.