First Israeli NASCAR driver debuts in Sonoma

Two massive artillery blasts and a thunderous flyby from two U.S. military jets kicked off the ceremony June 25 at Sonoma Raceway, where Alon Day made history as the first Israeli driver to compete in this high-level NASCAR race. He competed in the Toyota SaveMart 350, which is a race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the sport's top level, and even though he finished 32nd out of 38 drivers, it nonetheless marked a momentous occasion for man and country.

