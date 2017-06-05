F1 rookie Stroll looks to feed off hometown fans at Canadian Grand Prix
Stroll, who watched the Canadian Grand Prix from the grandstands as a young child growing up in Montreal, will take his Mercedes-powered Williams car onto the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve track for the first time as a F1 driver this weekend. The 18-year-old rookie calls it a dream come true.
