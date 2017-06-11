Danica Patrick to fans who booed her:...

Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a person too. I have feelings.a

There are 6 comments on the The Washington Post story from 12 hrs ago, titled Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a person too. I have feelings.a. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Danica Patrick, signs autographs for fans prior to qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 in Long Pond, Pa., on Friday. Danica Patrick was booed after she declined to sign autographs for a group of fans following Friday's qualifying for Sunday's Pocono 400 in Long Pond, Pa., and the popular NASCAR driver was in no mood to just ignore the jeers.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,877

Casper, WY

#1 Yesterday
When Danica first came on the NASCAR scene I expected they would let her win a couple/few races to somehow expand the fan-base and for Affirmative-Action. After seeing her mediocre performances, finishes and standings I now have nothing but admiration for her. She wasn't handed anything but earned every top-ten finish and lap-led.
Danica Patrick has proven, as a few female-drivers from days gone-by, that a woman can be a competitive driver. I hope she wins a race soon as it will be by her own merit and skill. Dale Jr & Harvick are other drivers I at first didn't care for but I must admit now they are talented professionals.
My first favorite champion was The King Richard Petty. Then it was Jeff Gordon and now Jimmie Johnson. Next race I hope to see Johnson finish second behind winner-Danica.
WhenPhartz

Buffalo, NY

#2 Yesterday
Cale 11

Castle Rock, CO

#3 22 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
... She wasn't handed anything ...
You're trolling, right?
RightPhart

Ashburn, VA

#5 21 hrs ago
WhenPhartz wrote:
Hilton Head

Orange City, FL

#6 14 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
When Danica first came on the NASCAR scene I expected they would let her win a couple/few races to somehow expand the fan-base and for Affirmative-Action. After seeing her mediocre performances, finishes and standings I now have nothing but admiration for her. She wasn't handed anything but earned every top-ten finish and lap-led.
Danica Patrick has proven, as a few female-drivers from days gone-by, that a woman can be a competitive driver. I hope she wins a race soon as it will be by her own merit and skill. Dale Jr & Harvick are other drivers I at first didn't care for but I must admit now they are talented professionals.n
My first favorite champion was The King Richard Petty. Then it was Jeff Gordon and now Jimmie Johnson. Next race I hope to see Johnson finish second behind winner-Danica.
If it weren't for forty some other drivers on the track trying their best to get a win, except for maybe Jeffrey Earnhardt, you can bet NASCAR would have these races fixed. He'll Junior would have had multiple championships by now.

1

FortyPhartsc

Elk Grove Village, IL

#7 13 hrs ago
RightPhart wrote:
Chicago, IL

