Dale Jr. aims for 'Monster Mile' mojo
For his final full-time season as a driver, NASCAR.com will offer an analytical preview on Dale Earnhardt Jr. ahead of every remaining Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Notable: Dale Earnhardt Jr. has seven top-five finishes at Dover.
