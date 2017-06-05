Cup stars call the shots in NASCAR Xf...

Cup stars call the shots in NASCAR Xfinity race

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Looking for a new spin on the standard telecast, Fox used eight active NASCAR Cup drivers to provide insight - from the studio to the booth to the pits - during Saturday's race at Pocono Raceway. They didn't have to worry about forgetting any names: Cup regular Brad Keselowski held off the field of mostly developmental drivers to win the Xfinity race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Fri YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Fri Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Jun 6 MrTinkertrain24 4
Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau... Jun 6 Cale 11 2
it happened again Jun 6 FYI 4
How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion) Jun 6 obama muslim 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,675,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC