Cup stars call the shots in NASCAR Xfinity race
Looking for a new spin on the standard telecast, Fox used eight active NASCAR Cup drivers to provide insight - from the studio to the booth to the pits - during Saturday's race at Pocono Raceway. They didn't have to worry about forgetting any names: Cup regular Brad Keselowski held off the field of mostly developmental drivers to win the Xfinity race.
