Chef Gordon Ramsay hangs with Danica Patrick, cooks, hits pit road at Dover

Gordon Ramsay skips NASCAR track food, cooks crab omelettes and hangs out with Danica Patrick while shooting an episode of 'The F Word' at Dover International Speedway on Sunday. Ramsay served as grand marshal.

Chicago, IL

