Chef Gordon Ramsay hangs with Danica Patrick, cooks, hits pit road at Dover
Gordon Ramsay skips NASCAR track food, cooks crab omelettes and hangs out with Danica Patrick while shooting an episode of 'The F Word' at Dover International Speedway on Sunday. Ramsay served as grand marshal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greendale.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|it happened again
|10 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Sat
|Cale 11
|1
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
|Segment bs
|Jun 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|May 29
|Bubba
|3
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 27
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC