Chef Gordon Ramsay gives NASCAR a taste of 'The F Word'
Ramsay, the expletive-spewing British celebrity chef, held his tongue when he filmed scenes with Patrick and other NASCAR crew members for his TV show " The F Word ." He and his team brought their own fresh ingredients to Dover International Speedway before they fueled up on breakfast he cooked for a race team.
