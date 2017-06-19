Captain's Corner: Hornish "can't wait...

Captain's Corner: Hornish "can't wait" for his NASCAR return

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

As part of Motorsport.com's content partnership with Team Penske, we will provide fans with exclusive content each week from the organization's drivers, crew members and staff throughout the 2017 season. One year after scoring a win in his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Hornish hopes to make a repeat appearance in Victory Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Driver's Future 1 hr MrTinkertrain24 1
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... 1 hr CelebratPhartzz 2
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? 16 hr MrTinkertrain24 6
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Tue MrTinkertrain24 4
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Tue MrTinkertrain24 28
Stick a fork in Danica Jun 19 Cale 11 1
Do you know Jesus Christ? Jun 19 JacquelineDeane55 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC