Canadian IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe rolling on and off the track
Canada's James Hinchcliffe feels quite comfortable racing at speeds a regular driver can't even begin to contemplate. It's when he's negotiating traffic off the IndyCar circuit that the nerves really come out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|4 hr
|Cale 11
|25
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|12 hr
|Cale 11
|3
|Stick a fork in Danica
|17 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Do you know Jesus Christ?
|20 hr
|JacquelineDeane55
|2
|Junior has already retired
|Sun
|obama muslim
|17
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Sun
|WellPhart
|12
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC