Bubba Pollard wins Michigan Late Mode...

Bubba Pollard wins Michigan Late Model race featuring NASCAR stars

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

The Money in the Bank 150 was headlined by NASCAR notables Kyle Busch and Erik Jones, but Bubba Pollard won on Monday night at Berlin Raceway in Michigan to cement himself as the current standard of asphalt Super Late Model racing. The victory was not without controversy, however, as the 30-year-old triggered a multi-car incident with 18 laps remaining that sent leaders Carson Hocevar and Kyle Jones into each other and into the wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? 10 hr Cale 11 4
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Tue MrTinkertrain24 4
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Tue MrTinkertrain24 28
Stick a fork in Danica Mon Cale 11 1
Do you know Jesus Christ? Mon JacquelineDeane55 2
Junior has already retired Sun obama muslim 17
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 18 WellPhart 12
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC