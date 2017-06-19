Bubba Pollard wins Michigan Late Model race featuring NASCAR stars

The Money in the Bank 150 was headlined by NASCAR notables Kyle Busch and Erik Jones, but Bubba Pollard won on Monday night at Berlin Raceway in Michigan to cement himself as the current standard of asphalt Super Late Model racing. The victory was not without controversy, however, as the 30-year-old triggered a multi-car incident with 18 laps remaining that sent leaders Carson Hocevar and Kyle Jones into each other and into the wall.

