Bowyer hopes to take Lightning McQueen to victory lane again
Lightning McQueen went to NASCAR's victory lane last week when Kyle Larson drove the "Cars 3" vehicle to a win. The McQueen paint scheme has shifted to Clint Bowyer's car this week, and he's looking to keep the winning streak going.
