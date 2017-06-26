Blake Shelton and 20 NASCAR Drivers S...

Blake Shelton and 20 NASCAR Drivers Star in Show Open for NBC Coverage of 2017 NASCAR

17 hrs ago

Country music superstar, and coach on NBC's Emmy Award-winning series The Voice, Blake Shelton returns to perform NBC Sports Group's 2017 NASCAR on NBC opening theme. The refreshed show open, set to Shelton's song "Bringing Back the Sunshine," will make its on-air debut this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, during NBC's coverage of the Coke Zero 400, from Daytona International Speedway.

Chicago, IL

