Black NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace Jr. has strong support heading into historic debut

12 hrs ago

Bubba Wallace will become just the fourth black driver in NASCAR Cup series history when he debuts at Pocono Raceway Sunday. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. has yet to run a lap in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but he's already being hailed as someone who could change the future of the sport.

