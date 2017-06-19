Billy Johnson to make NASCAR Cup debut in Petty's No. 43 at Sonoma
Billy Johnson is slated to pilot the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford this weekend at Sonoma Raceway team sources have confirmed.
