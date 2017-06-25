Bakersfielda s Harvick dominates Sonoma, earns first NASCAR win of 2017
Bakersfield's Kevin Harvick earned his first win of the NASCAR 2017 season with a dominating performance at Sonoma in the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Harvick, the 2015 NASCAR champion, earned the victory by leading by as much as 9 seconds in the waning laps of the race, and in the end he cruised to finish line on a late caution when Kasey Kahne buried the right side of his car into a wall on the last lap.
