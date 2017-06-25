Bakersfielda s Harvick dominates Sono...

Bakersfielda s Harvick dominates Sonoma, earns first NASCAR win of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Bakersfield's Kevin Harvick earned his first win of the NASCAR 2017 season with a dominating performance at Sonoma in the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Harvick, the 2015 NASCAR champion, earned the victory by leading by as much as 9 seconds in the waning laps of the race, and in the end he cruised to finish line on a late caution when Kasey Kahne buried the right side of his car into a wall on the last lap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? 10 hr obama muslim 36
Stick a fork in Danica Jun 24 MrTinkertrain24 4
Driver's Future Jun 22 Cale 11 2
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? Jun 21 MrTinkertrain24 6
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Jun 20 MrTinkertrain24 4
Do you know Jesus Christ? Jun 19 JacquelineDeane55 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,098 • Total comments across all topics: 282,054,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC