Auto Racing Package: Auto Racing Glance

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m. , qualifying, 4:15 p.m. ; Saturday, practice, 9 a.m. , practice 12 p.m. ; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1. Fast facts: Blaney's win was the 99th career victory for the Wood Brothers team, which has won at least one race in each decade since the 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.