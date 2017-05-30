Austin Theriault wins ARCA race at Elko

Austin Theriault wins ARCA race at Elko

Austin Theriault held off Christian Eckes in a side-by-side fight to the finish line Saturday night in the ARCA Racing Series event at Elko Speedway.

