Austin Theriault wins ARCA race at Elko
Austin Theriault held off Christian Eckes in a side-by-side fight to the finish line Saturday night in the ARCA Racing Series event at Elko Speedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|it happened again
|10 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Sat
|Cale 11
|1
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Fri
|Chance Phartt
|2
|Segment bs
|Jun 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|May 29
|Bubba
|3
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 27
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC