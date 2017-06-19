Austin Theriault races to third ARCA ...

Austin Theriault races to third ARCA win of season

White Lake Beacon

Austin Theriault raced to his third ARCA Racing Series victory of the season, holding off Zane Smith on Friday night at Madison International Speedway. Driving Ken Schrader's No.

