Alon Day "never dreamed" he'd get cha...

Alon Day "never dreamed" he'd get chance to run NASCAR Cup Series

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Alon Day ready to make history with first NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. Israeli native and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series driver Alon Day will get to see one of his racing dreams come true this Sunday when he takes the green flag for the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stick a fork in Danica 20 hr MrTinkertrain24 2
Driver's Future Thu Cale 11 2
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Thu CelebratPhartzz 2
How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable? Wed MrTinkertrain24 6
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Jun 20 MrTinkertrain24 4
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Jun 20 MrTinkertrain24 28
Do you know Jesus Christ? Jun 19 JacquelineDeane55 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC