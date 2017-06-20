A chance meeting between an IndyCar a...

A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCAR champion

There are 2 comments on the AutoWeek story from 16 hrs ago, titled A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCAR champion.

Race fans worldwide watched Austin Dillon win Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway roughly eight hours after Japanese driver Takuma Sato took the checkered flag in the Indianapolis 500. So what were the chances of the two races winners meeting each other by happenstance during the days that followed the races? Purely by coincidence, the drivers were at Teterboro Airport in New York on Tuesday during the media obligations that followed their respective victories.

Hilton Head

Orange City, FL

#1 14 hrs ago
Since when does one win make you a NASCAR champion?
Chance Phartt

Sioux City, IA

#2 14 hrs ago
Meeting phartt
Chicago, IL

