3 certainties for NASCAR at Daytona i...

3 certainties for NASCAR at Daytona in July: Heat, rain, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

It will be hot, it will rain, and all eyes will be on Dale Earnhardt Jr. all weekend long. The first two are unavoidable facts of nature in midsummer at Daytona International Speedway, and the third might as well be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opinions on NBCSN for last half of 2017 1 hr MrTinkertrain24 4
New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16) 5 hr MrTinkertrain24 3
Stick a fork in Danica 18 hr Cale 11 6
News NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre... 19 hr Fines Phart 2
News NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ... 19 hr Racing Phart 2
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? 20 hr MrTinkertrain24 41
Chase Elliott Tue MrTinkertrain24 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,382 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC