2017 Dover: Ryan Blaney NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Recap

Ryan Blaney needed two tries to advance out of the first round of qualifying on Friday at Dover International Speedway, and those extra laps on his tires put him at a disadvantage in Round Two. Still, he wound up earning the 15th starting position for Sunday's AAA 500 Drive for Autism.

Chicago, IL

