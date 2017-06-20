2017 Dover: Harrison Rhodes NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Rhodes will drive the Meding's Seafood/Iron Source No. 01 Chevrolet in Saturday's OneMain Financial 200 at DIS, known as one of the fastest and toughest one-mile tracks in racing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|14 hr
|Chance Phartt
|2
|Segment bs
|Thu
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Thu
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|May 29
|Bubba
|3
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 27
|MrTinkertrain24
|2
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|NASCAR YouTube channels
|May 22
|DaleJrs_chauffeur
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC