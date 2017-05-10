Will Power dominates in IndyCar Grand Prix victory
Will Power won the IndyCar Grand Prix on Saturday for his first victory of the season, leading 61 of 85 laps and easily holding off Scott Dixon on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course. Power gave Team Penske its third straight victory this season and third in a row on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 years ago today
|4 hr
|Hilton Head
|4
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|Fri
|Thats phartz
|6
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|May 10
|Hilton Head
|19
|How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16)
|May 9
|Jim flegg
|3
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|May 7
|Snakebit
|13
