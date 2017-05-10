Will Power dominates in IndyCar Grand...

Will Power dominates in IndyCar Grand Prix victory

1 hr ago

Will Power won the IndyCar Grand Prix on Saturday for his first victory of the season, leading 61 of 85 laps and easily holding off Scott Dixon on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course. Power gave Team Penske its third straight victory this season and third in a row on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

