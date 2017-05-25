VP and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence...

VP and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence to attend Indy 500

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials are making a security change after Vice President Mike Pence confirmed he will attend Sunday's race. Pence, a former Indiana governor, confirmed Thursday that he would be returning to his home state to watch the race, which is part of a family tradition.

Chicago, IL

