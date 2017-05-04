VIDEO: SEMA 2016 Toyota Land Speed Cr...

VIDEO: SEMA 2016 Toyota Land Speed Cruiser Becomes World's Fastest SUV

Toyota's stealthy Land Speed Cruiser from the 2016 SEMA Show lives up to its name, evidenced by its new status as the world's fastest SUV. The Land Speed Cruiser beat the former record holder by more than 19 mph, thanks to a 230.02-mph run by former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards at the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California.

