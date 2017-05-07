Veteran charged in Fayetteville dog's shooting found dead
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|1 hr
|Hilton Head
|11
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|Sun
|Snakebit
|13
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 25
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Apr 24
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
