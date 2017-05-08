True NASCAR Dad Climbs Talladega's Catch Fence After Son Wins Race
Pack it up, overbearing sports dads of the world. You've just been outdone. You will never achieve this level of Sports Dad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|8 hr
|Hilton Head
|16
|How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Jim flegg
|3
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|16 hr
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|16 hr
|Hires phart
|2
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|May 7
|Snakebit
|13
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC