Toyota claims 'World's Fastest SUV' title
Toyota has claimed the title of World's Fastest SUV after a Land Cruiser hit 230 miles an hour on a long runway. But don't try that with the Land Cruiser you might have parked in the driveway.
Read more at WEHT.
