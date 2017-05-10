Top Goodyear official breaks down NAS...

Top Goodyear official breaks down NASCAR's dual-tire All-Star Race format

The Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race received a shot of intrigue last month when Goodyear officials, in conjunction with Charlotte Motor Speedway, announced the event would be contested with two different tire compounds. In theory, Goodyear, Charlotte and NASCAR are hoping the dual-compound element will generate multiple strategies -- and an increase in action.

