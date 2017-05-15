Todd Gilliland races to victory in Na...

Todd Gilliland races to victory in Nascar K&N Pro Series race at...

On a damp and cold Saturday night for the running of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series Toyota/NAPA 150 at Spokane County Raceway, it was North Carolina's Todd Gilliland who brought the heat to the event as he blazed the half-mile for a wire-to-wire victory in front of a raucous crowd that waited out a lengthy weather delay. The win kept Gilliland, who turns 17 Monday, atop the championship standings and marks his fourth consecutive victory on the series.

