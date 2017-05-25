The Race Is On: Keith Urban leads cou...

The Race Is On: Keith Urban leads country's two-track weekend

Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

During a Memorial Day weekend filled with barbecues, picnics and pool parties, plenty of folks will also be headed to the racetrack -- and you can count lots of country stars among them. Saturday, Keith Urban and Dustin Lynch will both be hanging out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, playing the yearly Legends Day concert.

