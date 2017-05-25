The Race Is On: Keith Urban leads country's two-track weekend
During a Memorial Day weekend filled with barbecues, picnics and pool parties, plenty of folks will also be headed to the racetrack -- and you can count lots of country stars among them. Saturday, Keith Urban and Dustin Lynch will both be hanging out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, playing the yearly Legends Day concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|Thu
|MorePharts
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Bob
|4
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 23
|Cale 11
|1
|NASCAR YouTube channels
|May 22
|DaleJrs_chauffeur
|1
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|ShePhartts
|27
|"the All-Star Race was an absolute dud."
|May 22
|Cale 11
|1
|Toyota ADVATAGE
|May 20
|Cale 11
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC