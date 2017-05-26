Texas could make play for NASCAR all-star and finale races

AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers have given Texas Motor Speedway a big helping hand if the state's premier stock-car track wants to lobby for NASCAR's All-Star race and season-ending championship. The Texas Legislature approved a bill Thursday that makes those two races eligible for the state's Major Events Reimbursement Program, the same fund that's used to help attract big events such as the Super Bowl, the NCAA Tournament's Final Four and Formula One's U.S. Grand Prix.

