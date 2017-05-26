Texas could make play for NASCAR all-star and finale races
AUSTIN, Texas - State lawmakers have given Texas Motor Speedway a big helping hand if the state's premier stock-car track wants to lobby for NASCAR's All-Star race and season-ending championship. The Texas Legislature approved a bill Thursday that makes those two races eligible for the state's Major Events Reimbursement Program, the same fund that's used to help attract big events such as the Super Bowl, the NCAA Tournament's Final Four and Formula One's U.S. Grand Prix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|Thu
|MorePharts
|2
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Bob
|4
|NACAR has lost its mind
|May 23
|Cale 11
|1
|NASCAR YouTube channels
|May 22
|DaleJrs_chauffeur
|1
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|ShePhartts
|27
|"the All-Star Race was an absolute dud."
|May 22
|Cale 11
|1
|Toyota ADVATAGE
|May 20
|Cale 11
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC