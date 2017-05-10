Ten drivers to watch in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Go Bowling 400
Harvick, the 2014 Sprint Cup champion, qualified for the 2016 playoffs by winning the fall race at Kansas Speedway but is still looking for his first win of this season. Harvick, 41, won three consecutive poles at Kansas in 2013-14 and won the fall race in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 years ago today
|3 hr
|WillWorkForSports
|1
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|9 hr
|Thats phartz
|6
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|May 10
|Hilton Head
|19
|How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16)
|May 9
|Jim flegg
|3
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|May 7
|Snakebit
|13
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC