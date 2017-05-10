Tearful young fan meets his hero Kimi Raikkonen after Spanish Grand Prix
A young Kimi Raikkonen fan who was reduced to tears after the Ferrari driver crashed out of the Spanish Grand Prix met his hero after the race. Thomas Danel, six, from the French city of Amiens, was seen crying on television after Raikkonen retired following a first-lap collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Circuit de Catalunya.
