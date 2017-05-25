Team Penske optimistic after Indy 500 qualifying problems

Helio Castroneves has spent the past six years chasing history at the Indianapolis 500, trying in vain to join A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser Sr. in an exclusive club of four-time winners. Like nearly everyone else in the Team Penske stable, Castroneves has been fighting to find speed ever since road-course setups used during the Grand Prix of Indianapolis were kicked aside and practice on the big oval began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.