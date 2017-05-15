Suspension issue shortens Alonso's 1s...

Suspension issue shortens Alonso's 1st work day at Indy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Fernando Alonso, of Spain, drives during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 15, 2017 in Indianapolis. The track conditions changed dramatically from his trip to Indianapolis in early May. A rear suspension problem caused the team to scale back its late-day plans, and he found out just how much there is to learn over the next 10 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danica's post-accident interview Mon Fed Up With Danica 2
What's wrong with NASCAR May 14 Hilton Head 21
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
17 years ago today May 13 Hilton Head 4
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16) May 9 Jim flegg 3
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC