Suspension issue shortens Alonso's 1st work day at Indy
Fernando Alonso, of Spain, drives during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 15, 2017 in Indianapolis. The track conditions changed dramatically from his trip to Indianapolis in early May. A rear suspension problem caused the team to scale back its late-day plans, and he found out just how much there is to learn over the next 10 days.
