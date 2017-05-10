Stroke of luck propels Kyle Busch to NASCAR Truck Series win at Kansas
Kyle Busch didn't do a celebratory burnout when he won Friday night's Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway. He didn't do his customary bow after notching his 47th victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 years ago today
|4 hr
|Hilton Head
|4
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|Fri
|Thats phartz
|6
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|May 10
|Hilton Head
|19
|How to become a Cameraman for Nascar (Apr '16)
|May 9
|Jim flegg
|3
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|May 7
|Snakebit
|13
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC